Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $872,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $219.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

