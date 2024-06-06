Lake Street Capital Raises Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target to $25.00

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HROW. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Harrow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Harrow Stock Performance

Shares of Harrow stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. Harrow has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $634.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Harrow had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Harrow will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,695,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,662,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 170,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,011. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Harrow by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,920,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harrow during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Harrow by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harrow by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Harrow by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harrow

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Stories

