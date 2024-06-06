Liquidia’s (LQDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LQDA

Liquidia Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.25. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $30,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,273.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $30,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,273.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,136 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $45,722.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,356.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,712 shares of company stock worth $1,125,576. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.