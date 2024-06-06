Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.10

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 428122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

