LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $60.03, but opened at $52.63. LivaNova shares last traded at $52.95, with a volume of 481,583 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

LivaNova Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $5,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 753,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,142,000 after purchasing an additional 148,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.