Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.24

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2024

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Loomis AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $697.83 million for the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.