Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.24

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Loomis AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45.

Get Loomis AB (publ) alerts:

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $697.83 million for the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.