Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target Cut to $7.50

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Lucid Diagnostics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 210,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,777. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,576.60% and a negative return on equity of 901.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

