Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $440.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $430.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $492.00 to $397.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.68.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $308.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.