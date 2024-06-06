Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.92-2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.270-14.470 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $442.68.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $323.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.30 and its 200 day moving average is $424.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $293.03 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.