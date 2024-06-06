Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.920-2.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.270-14.470 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $442.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $15.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.45. 4,490,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,464. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

