Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.920-2.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.270-14.470 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $442.77.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LULU
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica
In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Verint Systems Impresses With Strong Earnings
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Amazon Stock Breakout: Potential Run to $200
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.