Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

LUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Veritas Investment Research raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.58.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Price Performance

TSE:LUG traded up C$0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$20.50. 77,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,729. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.34. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.