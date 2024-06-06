LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.38 and a beta of 0.85. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 167,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,447,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 457,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

