M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Hits New 52-Week High at $210.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 199.76 ($2.56), with a volume of 14688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.50).

Shore Capital reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is 9,230.77%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

