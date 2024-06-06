Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 145,097 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,058,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,097 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up approximately 1.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $174,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 21.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $2,993,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 46.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.08. The company had a trading volume of 871,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,146. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $196.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

