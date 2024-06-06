Magellan Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETR stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.85. 2,095,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $114.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

