Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

MGE Energy stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.58. The stock had a trading volume of 156,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,301. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGE Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

