Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,636,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 391,606 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for approximately 3.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.94% of Yum! Brands worth $344,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 11,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $140.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,659. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.05.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

