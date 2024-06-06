Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 907 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Consolidated Edison worth $26,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.89. 1,416,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,102. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.19.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.