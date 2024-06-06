Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 90,713 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,713 shares during the period. Sempra comprises about 2.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.56% of Sempra worth $262,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sempra by 85.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.