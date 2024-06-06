Magellan Asset Management Ltd Takes $2.59 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $5,705,241,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,674,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,377,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,522. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.72. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

