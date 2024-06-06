Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces $0.24 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

