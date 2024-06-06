Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Shares Up 2.4%

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28). 100,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 32,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

Malvern International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,150.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89.

About Malvern International

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; International Study Centres; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as pre-university, foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, and pre-master's program; and in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs.

