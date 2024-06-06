MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 325,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 469,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

MariMed Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

