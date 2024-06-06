Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Purchases £151.25 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £151.25 ($193.79).
Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Simon Bourne sold 6,580 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.59), for a total value of £18,424 ($23,605.38).
- On Monday, March 18th, Simon Bourne sold 25,479 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.40), for a total value of £67,519.35 ($86,507.82).
Marshalls Price Performance
MSLH stock opened at GBX 318.50 ($4.08) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 288.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.16. The company has a market cap of £805.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,550.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Marshalls plc has a 12-month low of GBX 195.30 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.50 ($4.36).
Marshalls Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.38) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, May 20th.
About Marshalls
Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.
