Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MHH stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $93.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

