Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of MHH stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $93.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.