Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 984,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,914 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 4.2% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $419,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

MA stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $448.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total transaction of $51,187,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,788,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,746,113,773.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock worth $1,000,536,422. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

