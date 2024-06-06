Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 115,000 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,788,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,113,773.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total value of $46,040,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.04, for a total value of $47,512,280.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total value of $47,138,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total value of $49,378,680.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total value of $56,144,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total value of $64,857,080.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total value of $64,500,450.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total value of $64,832,940.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $448.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,658. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $416.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Mastercard by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Mastercard by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

