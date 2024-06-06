Matrix Capital Management Company LP Acquires New Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 454,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,150,000. Moderna accounts for approximately 0.5% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned 0.12% of Moderna as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Moderna by 71.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.02.

Moderna Stock Down 0.1 %

MRNA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.69. 3,354,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.95.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $2,901,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,961,931 shares in the company, valued at $284,636,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $2,901,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,961,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,636,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $49,274.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,471,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,671,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,789 shares of company stock worth $23,868,305 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile



Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

