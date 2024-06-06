MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Gap Up to $4.59

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.72. MaxCyte shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 130,502 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MXCT. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MXCT

MaxCyte Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $509.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 83.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in MaxCyte by 94.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 251,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 122,326 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at $637,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.