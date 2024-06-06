Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 38.27% from the stock’s previous close.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

Shares of MAXN opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

