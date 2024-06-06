Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $443.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of MEDP opened at $407.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.76 and a 200-day moving average of $352.53. Medpace has a one year low of $207.47 and a one year high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medpace will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,973 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,175 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Medpace by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Medpace by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Medpace by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $3,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

