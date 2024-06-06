Menlo Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Menlo Advisors LLC lowered its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,590 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy makes up 1.9% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 454,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,496 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 124,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 41,710 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.23. 6,534,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,068,924. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SWN. Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

