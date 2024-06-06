Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 213.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 372,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,535 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,473. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The company has a market cap of $330.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

