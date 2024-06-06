Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Cut by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.0% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $116,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 121,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 479.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 67.9% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 1,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 327,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $98,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total transaction of $194,328.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,069.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,873 shares of company stock valued at $313,778,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of META traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $493.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,646,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,035,906. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.88 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.27. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.41.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

