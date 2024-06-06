M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.34

Shares of M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.34 and traded as low as $13.05. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 1,550 shares trading hands.
M&F Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.
M&F Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
About M&F Bancorp
M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
