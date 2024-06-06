Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells $882,980.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,700,840.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $893,620.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $860,230.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $842,240.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $804,090.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $844,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $854,630.00.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,488,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,250,252. The firm has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average is $98.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.76.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

