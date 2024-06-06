Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $422.57 and last traded at $423.19. Approximately 3,698,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 21,158,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $424.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.91.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,521 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,476. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 67.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,208,956 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $381,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

