MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.71. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.91.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $162,028.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 479,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

