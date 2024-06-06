Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Lowered to $79.00 at TD Cowen

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

MDLZ traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,550. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.34.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,794,000 after purchasing an additional 89,518 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

