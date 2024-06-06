Monero Market Capitalization Achieves $3.04 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $164.75 or 0.00232807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $3.04 billion and approximately $58.18 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,765.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.88 or 0.00703558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.00119484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00040971 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00059209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00088621 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,480 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.