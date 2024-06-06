Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 120,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 154,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.
Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $78.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.98.
Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
About Monogram Orthopaedics
Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.
