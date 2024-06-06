Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 120,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 154,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $78.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.98.

Get Monogram Orthopaedics alerts:

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monogram Orthopaedics

About Monogram Orthopaedics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGRM Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.