Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Acquires C$63,960.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,960.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan acquired 11,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,918.88.
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 2,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$13,370.00.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Sime Armoyan purchased 7,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00.
- On Friday, May 17th, Sime Armoyan acquired 6,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,775.00.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Sime Armoyan bought 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,750.00.
- On Tuesday, May 7th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,135.03.
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 16,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$87,220.80.
- On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$526.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$10,140.87.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,224.50.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.48 on Thursday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$5.20 and a 12-month high of C$5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
