Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells $216,802.50 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $216,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MORN stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.57. 49,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,533. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,981,000 after buying an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,693,000 after purchasing an additional 68,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MORN shares. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

