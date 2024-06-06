Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after buying an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,567,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after buying an additional 282,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.47. 303,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $140.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $8,738,238 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.