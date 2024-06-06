Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after buying an additional 1,930,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,233,000 after buying an additional 1,832,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of C stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.63. 2,271,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,287,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

