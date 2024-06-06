Morningstar Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,542 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.5% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $652.29. 1,034,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,520. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $664.25. The company has a market capitalization of $281.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $610.95 and its 200 day moving average is $560.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

