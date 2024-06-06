Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 761 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,100 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,142,505. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

