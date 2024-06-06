MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $23.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MP Materials

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.86 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Equities analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.