MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.03. Approximately 1,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.92.

About MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EMSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks. After excluding certain industries, the index selects stocks with higher ESG scores per MSCI and weights them by market cap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.