Mudita Advisors LLP Acquires 1,500 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mudita Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up about 3.4% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,953,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,201,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,131,000 after purchasing an additional 271,743 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,849,000 after acquiring an additional 75,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.17.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,644. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.22 and a 200-day moving average of $231.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

